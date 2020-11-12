She was accused of being tone deaf for her ‘normal’ 40th birthday celebration on a tropical island amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Kim Kardashian shared a new, nearly seven-minute-long ‘vlog’ of her lavish getaway to the private island of Tetiaroa to her popular Instagram account on Thursday.

Among the footage of the festivities was video of the reality TV stars and her family openly weeping over the hologram of Kim’s deceased father gifted to her by husband Kanye West.

In the video’s most emotional scene Kim, along with sisters Khloe and Kourtney and mom Kris, settled in to receive Kanye’s surprise present.

They watched as a hologram appeared of Robert Kardashian Sr., telling Kim he was ‘very proud’ of her.

Afterwards, a teary Kim spoke to her rapper husband on the phone, telling him ‘seriously, thank you’ for the gift.

Not present was the elder Kardashian’s son, Rob Jr.

Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 following a battle with cancer.

The video also showed aspiring lawyer Kim wearing a lime green, string bikini, along with the caption ‘Pool Day’.

Subsequent footage showed family and friends, including younger brother Rob, swimming in a luxurious pool.

Later, Kim and her supermodel half-sister Kendall Jenner hit the open seas for a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience swimming with whales.

Kim grabbed footage of splashing humpbacks in the distance as their boat approached.

Rob, 33, was also glimpsed as he joined his siblings for the adventure.

Also included in the vlog were images of Kanye’s famed ‘Sunday Service,’ during which his church choir serenaded Kim with a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Kim has received intense criticism on social media users for traveling to a private island, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for a lavish birthday celebration with friends and family.

However, Kim has continued to post throwbacks from the trip, which comprised of 30 people flying to a private resort in French Polynesia on October 20 in a charter Boeing 777, according to Page Six.

She and her family and friends stayed for five days at the Brando Resort near Tahiti, where rooms can run up to $20,000 per night, on the private island previously owned by the late Marlon Brando.

Kim initially shared photos of her surprise trip on Instagram and Twitter, but she instantly sparked a significant backlash.

Meme creators went to work, posting movie stills from sinister or comical island locations, or clueless displays of extreme wealth, to accompany her initial tweet: ‘After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.’

Some critics were angered that the reality star and her friends and family had traveled as COVID-19 cases were reaching alarming levels throughout the US, and that they socialized without a single mask in sight.

Others questioned the display of wealth as many Americans, and people across the globe, have lost their jobs or had to make due with less due to economic devastation brought on by the pandemic and government inaction.