This is the heartwarming moment a kind-hearted taxi driver rescues a jaywalking pigeon from the middle of a road in a sweet ‘random act of kindness.’

The video shows a pigeon sitting in the middle of a main road at a box junction in the Yorkville area of Toronto, Canada.

Footage sees a taxi pull up behind the pigeon after it refused to move from the busy junction.

The driver in the orange vehicle then slowly steers around the bird which was sitting in the central lane in downtown Toronto on November 18.

Marlene Aidos, 31, from Portugal who has been living in Toronto as a brow and makeup artist for six years, filmed the sweet gesture on the side of the road.

She is overheard in the video laughing at the stubborn pigeon before cooing over the sweet gesture.

‘Oh my God I can’t – he is proper not moving.’

Suddenly the driver stops the car and gets out of the vehicle before slowly approaching the pigeon.

The taxi driver then scoops up the pigeon and walks across two lanes to safely put the pigeon on the sidewalk before calmly returning to his car.

Marlene adds: ‘Oh my God – not all heroes wear capes guys!

‘Aw – random act of kindness. Hello Mr Pigeon! Happy to be alive today? Great!’

Speaking about the sweet display, she added: ‘The pigeon was flying as just descended as the taxi driver approached the traffic lights.

‘I thought initially the driver was just going to go around the pigeon as it didn’t move.

‘But not only did he get out of the car and didn’t “shoo” it, he actually picked it up and brought it to safety on the sidewalk – a true gesture of kindness that led the people around observing this situation to call him a hero!

‘Once at the sidewalk the pigeon just calmly walked back and forward for a bit and it did not appear to be injured.’