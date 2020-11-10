By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted provisional license to Kogi for establishment of a new state – owned university.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who received the license on Tuesday from the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed in Abuja, stated the new institution – Confluence University of Science and Technology- will be located in Osara, Kogi.

With the provisional license, Nigeria now has 50th state-owned universities.

Rasheed said that the approval was granted to deepen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), including research, medical and allied courses in Nigeria.

“Without education none of us will be here today, this is going to be a specialised university, one that will be focused specifically on courses that will accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and measure up in skills in the 21st century,” he stated.

Bello said the university was conceived primarily to train graduates who would harness the vast natural resources the country and Kogi, in particular are endowed with.

While noting that the new university would contribute its quota to national development and create self -reliant entrepreneurs in, he assured funding of the university would not be a problem at all.

“Confluence was conceived to be a Specialised University of Science and Technology because we know the importance of education, without education we won’t be gathered here today.

“Ours will be a very functional university because it will put our knowledge to the test, you all know that we are quick in exporting our natural resources without adding real value, rather than sitting down to look at how we can develop our own technology, this university will exist to bridge that gap and contribute to the general wellbeing of Nigeria.

“When we started this particular project we considered funding as well and the funding has begun.

“I want to assure you that Confluence University of Science and Technology will be funded and it is going to move with the speed of spirit,” the Governor stated.