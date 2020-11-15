The Kogi government has expressed satisfaction with the processes and the conduct of the 2020 common entrance examinations across the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, made the remark on Saturday while speaking with newsmen after leading a team to monitor the conduct of the examinations in some centres in Lokoja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, Jones commended the candidates and exam officials for their compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols during the exercise.

“The processes and conduct of today’s (Saturday) common entrance examination is quite impressive in all the centres we visited; pupils were well behaved and we are satisfied,” he said.

According to him, the activities for the CEE’s conduct right from data generation, printing of question papers, collection of materials and movement to various centres have been very successful.

He added that the report they got from the officials, who monitored other local government areas in the state, showed that there was no shortage of question papers and that no crisis was recorded.

Earlier, while addressing the pupils of St. Luke Primary School, Andankolo, the commissioner urged them to be of good conduct during the examination and shun any form of malpractices.

Jones warned that government would not tolerate any act of cheating in the examination, urging them to be confident about themselves and prayed God to see them through.

The Supervisor in charge of the centre, Mrs Naomi Onoja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise had been a huge success.

”This year’s CEE was very well organized; we arrived very early and there was no shortage of question papers. We have pupils from 11 schools writing the exam in this centre,” Onoja said.

A pupil from Koggie Academic, Fatimat Albdulraheem, and another from UMCA Primary School, Olusegun Levi, told NAN that they were happy to write the exam.

NAN reports that the commissioner and his team also visited Saint Mary Primary School, Lokongoma Primary School, Phase I and Army Day Secondary School, Barracks, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria