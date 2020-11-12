The Kogi State Government has hired a consultant to levy bakers and caterers for every single loaf of bread and confectionery they produce in the state.

The state’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry appointed Musag Enterprises as the consultant.

The ministry made the introduction on November 9, through a memo signed by the Commissioner’s Permanent Secretary, Usman Ibrahim.

The memo was addressed to the chairperson, Association of Master bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Kogi State branch.

The collection of the levy will start from November 16, 2020.

This levy is coming at a time when entrepreneurs and small business owners have barely recovered from the hit of the pandemic on economic activities.

A loaf of bread sells for as low as N70 in the state, but it is yet unclear how much will be levied on each loaf.

The spokesperson to the Kogi State government, Onongwu Mohammed, when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES promised to get back to the newspaper but has not done so as at press time.

The memo

“We write to introduce the above mentioned as the Consultant appointed by the Kogi State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to collect the above mentioned levy from all Master Bakers and Caterers doing business in and across Kogi State.

“You are, therefore, required to avail them all necessary cooperation to enable them carry out their assignment.

“The above mentioned levy is to be paid per loaf of bread or other confectioneries products produced per day.

“Please do comply with this policy to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State for the provision of better services and good governance.

“The collection of this levy shall take effect seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this letter. You are expected to communicate this information to all your members.

“Have the assurance of our esteemed regards.”