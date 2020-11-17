A file photo of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Government queried the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Usman Ibrahim for official misconduct over bread levy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Deborah Ogunmola, who described as embarrassing the recent widely spread report of bread levy allegedly introduced by the state government.

Ogunmola said the Perm Sec had on November 9 written a letter to the bakers in the state “introducing an identified consulting company and levies on bread to all bakers and caterers doing business In and across the state.”

She explained that “investigation revealed that the official acted without obtaining the approval of the Honourable Commissioner of the ministry and could not provide any file documenting the approval for the dissemination of such information.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: