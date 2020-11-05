World News Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Case in the Netherlands By Isabella Kwai 4 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 7 Hashim Thaci was a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s fight for independence with Serbia in the 1990s. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments