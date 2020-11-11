The Vandeikya Local Government Football Council (VLGFC) has directed the resumption of the Kunav Football League (KFL) in obedience to the Nigerian Football Federation’s directive that all football activities resume after the abrupt break occasioned by COVID-19.

This directive was given after stakeholders’ meeting with the resolve to restart the KFL with the first round of match on 14 November at the Vandeikya Township Stadium, between Van town FC and Mbakaange ward FC. The match will be played at 4pm in strict observance to all COVID – 19 protocols as directed by NFF.

VLGFC’s Chairman Robert Akpenpuun has called on all club managers in the local government to take note of the changes and strictly adhere to the new guidelines especially as it relates to COVID -19.