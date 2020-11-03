A popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, screened his latest movie, ‘Citation’, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, over the weekend.

The movie was privately screened at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in August.

The Lagos screening began with the opening speech by Mr Afolayan who welcomed everyone and appreciated the effort of the cast, crew, and partners involved in Citation.

Exploring the subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the movie is a college drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with sexual harassment from a lecturer.

It was shot in Nigeria, Senegal, and Cape Verde.

Afolayan emphasised the aim of the movie which is to encourage people to “Sorosoke” (speak up) against sexual-based crimes.