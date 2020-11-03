A popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, screened his latest movie, ‘Citation’, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, over the weekend.
The movie was privately screened at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in August.
The Lagos screening began with the opening speech by Mr Afolayan who welcomed everyone and appreciated the effort of the cast, crew, and partners involved in Citation.
Exploring the subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the movie is a college drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with sexual harassment from a lecturer.
It was shot in Nigeria, Senegal, and Cape Verde.
Afolayan emphasised the aim of the movie which is to encourage people to “Sorosoke” (speak up) against sexual-based crimes.
After inviting the cast and crew on stage, Afolayan then surprised the guests by directing their view to the big screen and video calling Jimmy Jean-Louis (lead actor in Citation) and Adjetey Anang (co-starred in the movie) who were unable to attend the event.
The screening eventually came to an end and the post interviews began. While some guests were posing and strutting for the camera and selfies, different media houses engaged in an insightful one on one interaction with the guests.
The film boasts an ensemble of A-list actors of diverse nationalities like Ivorian theatre icon, Bienvenu Neba; veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba; upcoming Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina; French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul; theatre educator, Toyin Bifarin and veteran Nigerian film director and actor, Wole Olowomojuore, aka ‘Baba Gebu’.
‘Citation’ will be available on NETFLIX from November 6.
