By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has received N7,151,142,190 grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the first time since 2013 when the state was blacklisted from the national scheme.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s Chief press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Thursday.

Accorring to the statement, “The development represents a historic feat for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who has spent the last one year working to reposition basic education in the state, beginning with the payment of N450m diverted funds which had brought Kwara State under the hammer of the UBEC.”

Ajakaye in the statement said the, “N7.1bn is a cumulation of UBEC grants that were not accessed between 2014 and 2019. The money was not accessed because the former administration failed to pay its own counterpart funds.”

“The UBEC grants are meant for rehabilitation of dilapidated basic schools, construction of new ones, equipment of the schools with ICT tools, training of teachers, and project evaluation, among other purposes contained in the UBEC work plan.

Vanguard