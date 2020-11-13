Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Friday announced plans to revoke the payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state.

“In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State,” Abdulrazaq tweeted.

“Our state needs all the resources it can get to improve our human capital development.”

The governor said he believes that Kwara State’s limited resources are better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.

Revoking the pension payment will bring a stop to benefits given to former Senate president Bukola Saraki, Abdulfatah Ahmed and other persons that served as governors and deputy governors in the state.

The governor said he “listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.”

Adbulrazaq’s decision came days after Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he will repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement while presenting the 2021 budget to the Lagos State House of Assembly. He said the abolition of pension for former governors and deputies will reduce the cost of governance in the state.

Kwara and Lagos State houseS of assemblies have to pass the bills before payment of pensions can be repealed by the state governments. Both states are governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

