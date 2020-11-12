Daily News

Kwara govt lifts curfew in Ilorin metropolis

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara state government has lifted the curfew in the Ilorin metropolis effective from today November 12.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

According to the statement, “Kwarans may however see increased joint patrols by security agencies within the metropolis and across the state. It is to strengthen the gains of the past weeks and keep criminal elements at bay.

“Citizens are to go about their lawful business without any fear. The government sincerely commends citizens and all critical stakeholders, especially the security agencies, for their support for the measures taken to strengthen security in the wake of some recent developments.”

