Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

The recently launched Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA) Monday said it plans to capture no fewer than 3.2 million residents of the state in its database for the provision of healthcare services.

Executive Secretary of the agency Dr. Olubumi Jetawo-Winter told reporters in Ilorin the state capital.

She added that the scheme is aimed principally at making healthcare services affordable to the vast majority of Kwarans.

Dr. Jetawo-Winter added that so far the agency had enumerated 100,000 registration data, it had accessed 200 health facilities and 59 of them are up and doing.

The executive secretary said: “So far we in the third week of the 12 weeks of the registration exercise and we have already captured over 100,000 registration data. We are hoping that by week 12 which is early next year we should have captured a good number of the Kwara residents.

“The benefits package ranges from simple ailments like cold, malaria and it goes on to secondary services like surgeries, childbirth, antenatal, etc.

“As a result of the launch we have indigent who never had access to healthcare going through surgeries, we have had a couple of childbirths under the scheme. All these were 100 percent subsidized for the beneficiaries.

“Since the launch, a lot of activities have been ongoing. Registration across is ongoing across all the 193 wards of the 16 local government areas of the state. The purpose of that is to make sure that every resident of the state is registered.

“For the purpose of health insurance, we have divided the population into three segments. Segment one involves the indigent people and those people are 100 percent subsidized by the state government through the equity fund that is derived from the one percent consolidated revenue fund that comes from the state once a year.

“The second segment of the population is the informal sector. The premium of the people in this category has been put at N6, 000 per person per year. The premiums are not arbitrary figures. They were scientifically determined to put all our health risks into a basket and determining the cost of providing such healthcare per year.

“The third segment is the formal sector. This sector is actually divided into two parts, namely the public and private sectors. The premium is N9, 000 per annum per year.”