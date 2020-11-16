By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara State Judicial Panel on Police Brutality on Sunday said it had received 18 petitions from members of the public.

The panel said it would begin public hearing today (Monday) in Ilorin, the state capital.

Chairman of the panel, Justice I. B. Garba (retd.) said the hearing would hold between 10 a.m and 4 p.m daily.

Justice Garba said: “The general public is hereby informed that those to appear include all those who have earlier submitted memoranda and those willing to give oral complaints on police brutality, human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings.”

The panel had earlier advised the public to submit petitions and complaints on any allegation of assault, human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings by members of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), especially the disbanded SARS between October 26 and November 8, 2020.

The statement said the panel will evaluate evidence presented/surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints.

The panel will also make recommendations on compensations, prosecution and other remedial measures where appropriate.