Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

THE Kwara State Government has not repealed the pension law, deputy to former Kwara State governor Bukola Saraki, Chief Joel Ogundeji, on Thursday told the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Sale of Public Assets.

He said the state government still pays him N900,000 as his monthly pension as former number two citizen of the state between 2003 and 2011.

Ogundeji said the monthly pension pay was part of the pension packages that included N156 million worth of four bedroom bungalow as recommended in the state Pensions Law 2010 for former governors and deputy governors.

He, however, said the law was not strictly complied with, as the provision was for four-bedroom duplex.

Ogundeji’s statement contradicted the claim of Senator Saraki that the law had been repealed since 2018.

Saraki made the comment after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sent a bill to the House of Assembly to repeal the law, which citizens insist is insensitive.

“The pension that is about to be stopped is about N900,000 monthly (for deputy governor). As a retiree of the state, having worked for 35 years, my pension is about N36,000 monthly and they are adding it to make N900,000,” Ogundeji told the panel when questioned about some of his properties.