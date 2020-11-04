Coronavirus PHOTO: red_diamond/Shutterstock)

The Kwara government says that the state has recorded four new COVID-19 cases, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday

Ajakaye said that the four new cases had brought the total number of infections in the state to 1,077, with 1,028 discharged and 27 dead.

Ajakaye warned the people of the state against letting down their guards, as the country had yet to contain the virus.