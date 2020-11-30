[files] A man wearing a face mask, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, wait outside a hospital with a banner warning about the virus. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)

The Kwara government says it has recorded six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 1,118.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Of the 1,118 confirmed cases, he said that 1,059 had been discharged, with 30 dead.

“As at 9:20 pm. on Sunday, the number of active cases is now 29, while 1,059 have so far been discharged and 30 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said.

