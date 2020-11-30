City News

Kwara records 6 new cases of COVID-19

By
0
kwara-records-6-new-cases-of-covid-19
Views: Visits 6

[files] A man wearing a face mask, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, wait outside a hospital with a banner warning about the virus. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)

The Kwara government says it has recorded six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 1,118.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Of the 1,118 confirmed cases, he said that 1,059 had been discharged, with 30 dead.

“As at 9:20 pm. on Sunday, the number of active cases is now 29, while 1,059 have so far been discharged and 30 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said.





No comments yet

Recare wins Beauty and Cosmetics Company award of the year

Previous article

ICPC traces $919,000 to officials of Port Harcourt Federal High Court

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in City News