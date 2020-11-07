A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, has insisted the perceived third term bid of former President Olusegun Obasanjo led to his impeachment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Obasanjo had on Thursday claimed Mr Ladoja’s impeachment was due to a political disagreement he (Ladoja) had with two politicians: late Lamidi Adedibu and Yekini Adeojo.

Mr Obasanjo, while speaking at the launch of a book written by another former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, said he was not involved in Mr Ladoja’s impeachment as recorded in the new publication.

Mr Ladoja was impeached in 2006 though he was reinstated after 11 months through a court order.

Mr Obasanjo, who was the president between 1999 and 2007, tried securing a third term bid but this was resisted by the National Assembly. Mr Obasanjo has always insisted he never tried to extend his term in office through extra-constitutional means.

‘Your claims far from truth’

Mr Ladoja has, however, said Mr Obasanjo actually played a role in his impeachment.

The former governor, in a statement signed by his media aide, Lanre Latinwo, said Mr Obasanjo “fabricated lies against him”.

Mr Ladoja added that his impeachment was due to Mr Obasanjo’s failed third term attempt.

“It was his (Obasanjo) failed third term programme that caused the unsuccessful impeachment,” he said. ‘’The former president had forgotten that the nation’s apex court had ruled that there was no impeachment.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election which was held on 24th December, 2002 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan?

‘’Chief Obasanjo, in trying to rewrite history has forgotten that he told Baba Emmanuel Alayande in Ibadan on his birthday in December, 2005 that Senator Ladoja should resign his position as Governor, otherwise he would be impeached?”

He said through to his (Obasanjo) boasts, “the illegal act was carried out a few days later, but thank God, the impropriety was quashed by the court of highest jurisdiction”.

‘’Let Chief Obasanjo be told, point-blank, that no amount of damage control employed, his past is closely hunting him.

‘’Ladoja, therefore, has no regret; he came to serve and he did just that to the best of his ability the result of which is the love his people have for him, till-date,” he added.