Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert earned seven nods, the most of the entire awards

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris – WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Maren Morris has been honored with five nominations

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Luke Combs is up for six awards

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Rascal Flatts

Old Dominion has two nominations

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers (left) has six nominations. In addition to earning five nominations for the duo, Smyers earned extra recognition as a producer

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen earned one nod

Album of the Year

Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get – WINNER

Ashley McBryde is nominated for Album Of The Year and four other honors

Song of the Year

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER

Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

Ingrid Andress has two nominations

Single of the Year

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER

Justin Bieber secured three nominations this year

Musical Event of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Be a Light – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

The Bones – Maren Morris feat. Hozier

Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – WINNER

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won Musical Event Of The Year for I Hope You’re Happy Now

Music Video of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Homemade – Jake Owen

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Second One to Know – Chris Stapleton

Lambert won Music Video of the Year for her song Bluebird

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)