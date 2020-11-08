Our Reporter

HOT Ticket Productions, a Nigerian mass media company involved in the production of movies and other forms of entertainment, has announced the date for the premiere of a Nigerian feature-length animation film – Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters (LBMM).

The Nigerian animation film features the voices of some of Nigeria’s finest actors that include Kalu Ikeagwu, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Bola Edwards, and others. Other voices featured in the film are11-year-old Jessica Edwards and 13-year-old David Edwards.

Clement ‘DJ Klem’ Kponu and Ava Momoh, also collaborated for the Original SoundTrack of LBMM.

Speaking on the film, the CEO and founder of Hot Ticket Productions, Blessing Amidu, said the importance of exhilarating family-focused entertainment during this moment in history: “This year has been a tough one for the world. Families have had to deal with a global pandemic, economic challenges, and civil unrest. As we approach the end of the year, it is important to provide some succour and means of escape and release for children and the entire family. We strongly believe that entertainment is a powerful tool for this.

It took 30 incredible talents and two years to make this movie. We are truly proud of the production and are privileged to have been able to tell a great Nigerian story.”

Directed by Bisi Adetayo, LBMM is valued at approximately $1 million. In August 2020, the animation’s first trailer was released.

The highly anticipated movie will start showing in cinemas across Nigeria and internationally on Friday, December 11, 2020.