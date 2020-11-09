The story of the property market in Lagos cannot be told today without also stating the immense strides of Mr Olabisi Akanbi, one of the few forces behind the emerging market boom of the industry in the commercial nerve centre of the country.

Olabisi Akanbi, though have had brief stints entertainment, automotive and publication, his penchant for success led him to real estate where Akanbi is now well decorated for excellence in building and philanthropy across Nigeria.

Meet, Mr Olabisi Akanbi the president and founder of Lafaith Property Ltd(an indigenous construction company in Lagos Nigeria ) and one of the emerging civil construction company in Lagos. Born and raised in Lagos Nigeria, he has been a key participant in the emerging property market boom in Lagos today.

He’s had business stints in entertainment, automotive and publication before he proceeded to the United Kingdom to further his education, he majored in international business management from the Cavendish College in London then proceeded to the St. Patrick’s College London where he bagged a bachelor of science-IBM.

He returned to Nigeria and delved into the property business having understudied multinational and indigenous civil constructing companies such as Cappa de Alberto, Elalan civil engineering company,lekki homes and a host of others. He established the Lafaith Property Company in 2008 which it was later registered with the CAC in 2017 and has been part of major building constructions in Banana island, Magodo GRA, Parkview estate Ikoyi, Alimosho, Opic Isheri, just to mention a few.

Through his commitment to excellence and a dedication to professionalism, Mr Olabisi Akanbi and the Lafaith company has continued to exceed industry standards by forming strong professional partnerships based on integrity, ingenuity and reliability.

This characteristics along with deep-rooted tie to the Lagos state government housing authorities has enabled Mr Akanbi and his company to become one of the most sought after and respected names in building construction, contracting and real estate management in Lagos Nigeria and beyond. Mr Olabisi Akanbi is well decorated for excellence in building and philanthropy across Nigeria, he is also an honorary member of the civil construction society of Nigeria, member Lagos state builders guild. Mr Olabisi Akanbi is also studying to become a building consultant with a specialized interest in building material alternatives and distribution in AIU university for him to be able to give the best to his client.

