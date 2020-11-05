LAGESC

In its resolve to maintain a cleaner metropolis and return the state to normalcy in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has reiterated its readiness to ensure continuous orderliness and sanity on Lagos roads and markets.

The agency also emphasized the need for traders who have returned back to areas already cleared by the operatives to vacate those areas. They include Ikeja, Oyingbo, Oke-Odo, Agric bus stop, Ikorodu roundabout, and the stretch of Victoria Island-Ikoyi, where there is zero tolerance to street trading and hawking.

Corp Marshal of the Agency, Gbemisola Akinpelu, who disclosed this during a meeting with divisional heads at the Command Headquarters, Bolade, Oshodi, said there is an urgent need to continue with its statutory duties of ensuring that every part of the state is free of environmental nuisance and infractions, as Lagos remains the centre of excellence.

Akinpelu expressed her displeasure over the destruction of public and private properties by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest, adding that six of its operational vehicles were burnt by the hoodlums alongside other government property.

