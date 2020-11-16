By Adebisi Onanuga

A man, Ben Emmanuel has been arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting a LASTMA officer.

Emmanuel and some persons now at large were alleged to have assaulted and inflicted injuries on Ismaila Lukman, a LASTMA officer, while carrying out his assigned official duty.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Jakande Junction area in Lekki.

A statement signed by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Monday said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had on November 10, 2020, arraigned Emmanuel before Yaba, Chief Magistrate Court on a two-count charge of “grievous bodily harm under Section 245” and “resisting a public officer while engaged in the discharge of his lawful duties under Section 117(1)” of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), Lagos 2015.

Onigbanjo said the magistrate court granted Emmanuel, bail in the sum of N500, 000, and two bail sureties in the like sum.

He said the case was adjourned till November 26, 2020, for trial.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Attorney General, Onigbanjo (SAN) has sounded a note of warning to recalcitrant members of the public to stop harassment of officials of the State Government carrying out their lawful duties.