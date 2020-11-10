Lagos State through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment is setting up specialised business hubs to boost industry-relevant skills and accelerate innovation, DANIEL ESSIET r eports.

LAGOS State Government is implementing a range of measures to create more opportunities for youths to be gainfully employed

A lot of young people are currently neither in employment, education or training.

Hence, reversing the youth employment crisis, the Commissioner, Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke said is a pressing priority .

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend, Mrs Arobieke said the government was mounting various initiatives to equip young people with the skills and confidence to improve their employment and entrepreneurship opportunities and make a positive impact in their lives and their communities.

She said location of job registration centres in five regions of the state was part of the measures to promote productive employment and decent work for the youths.

Also, she said the government was setting various hubs to strengthen startup ecosystem, reinforcing the readiness to drive the economy forward.

As a deliberate job creation strategy towards empowerment of small and medium operators in the textiles, apparel and accessories sectors, fashion hubs, she announced, will be sited in different areas of the state

In addition, she said another hub will be established for the leather sub sector with the goal to provide small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMEs) with the tools and network to grow their manufacturing operations to the next level of innovation and job creation.

The foundation of any long-lasting venture in Lagos, she reiterated, depends on the continuous empowerment of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and young entrepreneurs, adding the current administration considers young people and SMEs central to the stability of the state.

To this end, she said much is being put into redesigning the Lagos Graduate Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), one of the Ministry’s Employability programmes to address unemployment of youths in the state.

In view of the present challenges, she said the government has approved the placement of 2000 unemployed post- NYSC graduates for the duration of six months with private organisations and selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

She said local graduates have the opportunity to hone their skills professionally, while host companies benefit by gaining access to a qualified pool of fresh talent and can consider hiring well-performing trainees as permanent employees after the traineeship period.

Traineeships under the programme will last up to one month, with trainees being exposed to an intensive employability training to develop work- related skills and knowledge.

She said: “This is in addition to six months hands on work experience with private organisations and selected ministries, departments and agencies towards promoting their career and personal development as well as connection with the right opportunities so as to contribute to the economy. Trainees will be receiving a training allowance.

She said:” We have more than 1275 companies which have indicated their willingness to take up the interns after their training. The portal is up and running on the Lagos State Government website. We further encourage graduates, who have completed their NYSC programme and are Lagos State residents to visit the published link and ensure completion of the registration process between now and Friday 13, November.

Applications are invited from unemployed graduates within a minimum of Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma residing in the 57 local government/ Local Council Development Areas of the state.”

She added: “In the wake of the recent restiveness in the state, Mr Governor has approved an additional placement of 2000 post – NYSC graduates in the programme, making a total of 4000. This training would be done in batches.”

Mrs Arobieke said the ministry was ready to partner institutions for more traineeship opportunities to develop industry-relevant skills.

So far, she said the government has been able to place about 2000 unemployed youths on internship, temporary and full employment with organisations such as Ecobank Limited, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, Main One, Health Plus, Ntel, Meyer PLC, Ikoyi Club 1938, Mantrac Nigeria Limited, Sterling Bank, Cars 45, and Lagos Tax Project among others.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu said the government was determined to power more youths to play more roles in enabling progress and finding solutions for the most pressing challenges faced by society.

He lamented that Covid-19 pandemic triggered a massive disruption of labour markets, having a disproportionate impact on the employment of young people.

To reduce the impact, he said the Lagos State was implementing large-scale and targeted measures to stimulate the economy and youth employment, with -targeted interventions to maximise efficiency in the allocation of resources.

He reiterated that training was a central part of the government’s agenda to help youth and adults develop the skills they need for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, adding skills can give them the ability to access the world of workand start their own businesses.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Boladele Dapo-Thomas said the state was promoting a disability-inclusive economy.

To achieve this, she said the government was inaugurating hubs focused on capacity building and skill development and linking disabled people with income generating opportunities and self-reliance.