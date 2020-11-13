By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to close the Rail Level Crossing on Ilupeju on Sunday, November 15th; Ogunmokun on 16th; Jibowu and Yaba on Wednesday, 18th November, 2020 from 8:00pm to 7:00am each day.

A statement issued by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit Ministry of Transportation explained that this phase of construction work on the designated routes would focus on track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossing joints of the Standard Gauge Railway.

Motorists are therefore advised to utilise alternative routes that have been provided during the daily closure to enhance free flow of traffic on the stated dates.

Accordingly, motorists plying Ilupeju level crossing will be diverted to Ogunmokun, Yaba and Jibowu Crossing to access their desired destinations; so also, those who are to access Ogunmokun Road or access other areas from Ogunmokun are advised to use Ilupeju crossing to Mushin, Oshodi and Surulere for their desired destinations.