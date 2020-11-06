Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Government has confirmed COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland.

According to a report by Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on Friday night, a member of the school’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on November 2.

“Contact tracing has revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member are positive for COVID-19.

“The staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic. She subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank.

“The Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Centre is investigating the incident, and we would like to assure members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control.”

It said steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community.

“All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears.

“It is important to note that COVID-19 presents with very mild symptoms in children and teenagers, compared to other age groups.

“However, there is the risk of infected children transmitting the disease to adults who they interact with daily, and who may be at higher risk of severe disease and death.

“The school authorities, supported by Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Education, are following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government.

“Students who test positive are to be isolated in the school premises and, if unwell, will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centers in Lagos.

“Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families.”