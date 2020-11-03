By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos has banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) operators in Ajegunle.

The Chairman, Fatai Adekunle Ayoola, in a statement, said the ban would remain effective pending the conclusion of investigations into the recent looting, arson, and destruction of buildings, properties, bank facilities and vehicles inside the council secretariat.

The council secretariat was set ablaze during the #EndSARS protests.

Ayoola said relevant security agencies including Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, NURTW Lagos Council Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) and others have been briefed on the latest development.