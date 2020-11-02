By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos has banned activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke Marwa) operators in Ajegunle.

Its chairman, Fatai Ayoola in a statement, said the ban on activities of NURTW and other commercial transport operators would remain effective pending conclusion of investigation over the recent loot, arson, destruction of buildings, properties, bank facilities and vehicles inside the council secretariat.

The Nation had reported the council secretariat was set ablaze during the #EndSARS protests.

Ayoola said relevant security agencies, including Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, NURTW Lagos Council Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) and others have been briefed on the latest development.