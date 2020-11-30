By Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

No fewer than 58 opposition political parties have endorsed the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru, for the by-election holding in Lagos East District on Saturday.

They also endorsed the APC candidate for the House of Assembly by-election in Kosofe Constituency 11, following their resolution at an endorsement ceremony held at Ogudu, Lagos suburb.

The parties under the umbrella of ‘The Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS)’ urged Lagosians to vote for the two flagbearers.

The two seats became vacant, following the demise of Senator Bayo Osinowo and Tunde Braimoh.

The political parties and associations include the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), Peoples Republican Party( PRP), New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP), Alliance for Democracy (AD), AGA, MMN and NPN.



Others are DPC, GPN, RPN, AGAP, UPN, APP, NPC, ASD, MAJA, PF, GDPN, PPP, CSP, ACPN and Green Party.

The Convener, Akinola Obadia, told reporters that the parties had agreed to mobilise their supporters to vote for Abiru and Saheed.

Urging the electorate to shun unruly behaviours during the exercise,he said the endorsement was motivated by the need to give the APC government in the state the opportunity to continue to give purposeful leadership and consistent development to Lagosians.

Obadia urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Lagos State.



He said COPPILS will organise a rally tomorrow to preach peace and sensitise voters to the disadvantages of voter’s apathy.



Obadia enjoined Abiru to lend his voice to the agitation for special status for Lagos when he takes his seat at the National Assembly.

He added:”We also advise Femi Saheed to replicate the good works of Tunde Braimoh and address the plights of women and youths in his constituency.



COPPILS commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the destruction of state properties during the #EndSARS protests.

He said:”We are optimistic that Lagos will come out stronger and better from this wanton destruction.”