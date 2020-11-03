To eradicate mass illiteracy and retain a smart city status, Lagos State Agency for Mass Literacy has embarked on an advocacy campaign. Director of the agency, Mrs. Olukemi Kalesanwo, also appealed to the Obas-in-Council at the lkorodu Local Government Council Division, to support the state government in promoting high standards of mass education.

She said the project, being an annual programme, requires the blessing and support of royal fathers and community leaders to expand. She highlighted some of the activities of the agency in over 800 mass education centres with qualified facilitators to train the influx of teeming illiterate persons.

According to her, the agency provides access to literacy education and addresses the challenges of illiteracy in Lagos as a whole without discrimination.

“It is a second chance for people, who dropped out of school, an opportunity for others without any education, and any person who still loves to read and write to embrace it.

The programme is free of charge and available over these centres in all the local government areas in Lagos,” she said. The director urged citizens to embrace free education in any centre around their localities or at the mass agency office for any assistance at the state secretariat.

The agency serves as mobilisation for self-reliance, economic development and enlightenment for the masses. She disclosed that at completion of the mass literacy programme, trainees, who are interested in vocational training such as fashion designing, catering, hairdressing, gele-tying, computer and digital skills, phone and computer repairs, among others are also sponsored too.







She emphasised that the programmes have eradicated poverty, provide self-employment, income generation skills, and wealth creators.

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangbare of lkorudu appreciated the effort of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his passion to reduce illiteracy and empower the masses through education and vocational training to impact society.

He added that all the community leaders are willing to support the government, and ensure that all the citizens interested in the free mass education enjoy the facilities around the state.

Shotobi commended the state government for the provisions and apparatus for the project all scattered around the council areas. He urged the people in these wards to utilise the tremendous opportunity to add values to the political, economic and social terrains of society.

The agency also went on road show campaign from the Council Secretariat to some parts of lkorodu to sensitize the people by fliers and public awareness.





