An #EndSARS promoter, Eromosele Adene, on Saturday, was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force in Lagos, before being whisked to Abuja.

Adene raised an alarm about an invasion into his home by unknown agents in a series of tweets, adding that the invaders harassed his sister and mother.

He said that he couldn’t make videos because he was tweeting using a laptop device.

“The federal government of Nigeria are about to ‘arrest’ me for exercising my human rights! Their guns are out and they have broken my gates and are in my house,” he tweeted.

Hours later, Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, shared the news of Adene’s arrest, claiming that he was taken to the office of Hakeem Odumosu, the state commissioner of police.

Sowore also said that Adene has been denied access to lawyers and his family members.

“Police teams today invaded the home an activist, Eromosele Adene in Ikeja area and abducted him, he was ferried to the CP’s office, Hakeem Odumosu where remains incommunicado, denied access to lawyers and concerned family members. Tyranny will not win!” he tweeted.

In a similar development, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has said that those who promoted the #EndSARS protest and allowed it degenerate into chaos must be made to face the law.

Asked if President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the developments, Shehu said the president is responsible for decisions made by his administration, saying “the buck stops on his table”.

He said despite being entitled to the right to protest in a peaceful way, there is also a law that sanctions violent demonstrations.

He added that the country had been seriously harmed by the #EndSARS protests and culprits must be made to face the consequences.

“This country has only one president and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table,” Shehu said.

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution that states clearly, under section 33, that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of just anybody. I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.

“I think that it will be of interest to the 200 million Nigerians if some of these leading politicians who had promoted the #EndSARS to the time when it was seized by looters to come out with the same force as they did support …to also denounce the destructions.

“We are watching. Some of them have said nothing so far. This country has to be saved from looters. The interest of the country is above politics; PDP, they should come out and denounce these things.”

