Lagos fire guts several vehicles on Kara bridge

Many vehicles were consumed by fire Saturday morning along the Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The fire was triggered by an explosion from a petrol tanker, Channels TV reported.

While the number of human casualties has not been ascertained, police and Federal Road Safety Corps officials have arrived at the scene to put the situation under control.

The incident led to heavy traffic on that section of the expressway on Saturday morning.

