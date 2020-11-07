The Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to executing people-oriented projects to promote ease of doing business and improved the lives of the residents.

Special Adviser to Lagos State government on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, disclosed this at the flag-off the reconstruction of Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway.

According to her, that many road projects are going on simultaneously across the state reinforces government’s commitment to deliver more dividends to the people.

Adeyoye told The Guardian that the Lekki-Epe road is too strategic to be abandoned because of its potential of boosting economic activities and developing the state.

She added that the government is making a conscious effort to ensure even distribution of infrastructure across the state.

Road users and residents, she said, have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, especially at the Ajah Junction. This project will help to resolve the gridlock at Ajah/Ado-Badore Roundabout and environs while ensuring the Lagos-bound traffic is effectively channeled.

“No doubt the project is a laudable one and when completed, it will impact positively on lives as it will reduce travel time and gridlock. It will also promote business and social economic activities.

“The first phase of the road, which would be completed in 20 months, covers 18.75KM from Eleko Junction to Epe-T-Junction, while the second phase will cover 26.7KM from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Eleko Junction,” she added.

Adeyoye reaffirmed the state’s focus on promoting economic prosperity through the provision of quality road infrastructure throughout Lagos States despite the scarcity of funds.