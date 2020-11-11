Plans construction guidelines for gas plants, others

Lagos State government has said that it is planning to adopt a co-habitation policy to accommodate 68 tank farms in the state, rather than have them relocating.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this during a media chat with journalists, yesterday, stressed that the policy was being adopted after a meeting with House of Representatives Committee on Relocation of Tank Farms, which visited the state some months ago.

He said that under the co-habitation policy, the tank farm owners and government would jointly provide necessary social amenities and infrastructure that would make life meaningful for the communities within the area.

He also said the state would in the next six months come out with a guideline on construction of tank farms and gas plants in the state.

At present, there are 17 gas plants and about 68 tank farms in the state that have resulted to several environment challenges and disharmony among residents and communities within their locations.

The commissioner, who said the state opted to accommodate the tank farms because the government was of the opinion that most of them are already existing, explained that the state was also mindful that their operations were very critical to the economy of the country and would to a large extent dictate the business environment in the country.

On gas plants, he said the ministry had started a process of shutting down some of them in collaborating with the Ministry of Energy and Safety Commission.