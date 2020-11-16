The Lagos State Government has called on property owners and developers to perfect their applications to avoid delays as the process is clear and seamless.

The government also announced that the state granted 1, 726 permits in October.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this during a chat with property correspondents, said “delay does not often come from government but failure of developers to perfect their documents or get the necessary sign-off from relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs)As, where applicable.

Salako said “except for those that would like to cut corners and make mischief, the requirements for planning permit were not cumbersome but necessary to regulate the built environment and give room to seamless development of the state.”

“While the power to grant planning Permit rested solely with the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority( LASPPPA), the sign-off of other MDAs such as Ministry of Transportation and Office of Drainage Service was necessary in some situations as development activities within state revolve around many agencies.

“ For example, LASPPPA will not issue permit to any development proposed along drainage alignment or road setbacks without clearance from the Office of Drainage Service and Ministry of Transport respective” he added.

Other MDAs whose clearances may be required before granting planning permit, he said include the Lagos Fire Service, the Police, Lands Bureau, Office of the Surveyor General, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Nigerian Airport Authority, Department of Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Lekki Concession Company, New Towns Development Authority and the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation among others.

According to Salako, to further simplify the process, government had implemented some reforms and set service level agreement of 28 days for processing planning permit.

Part of the reforms, he said led to the rapid increase in the number of supervisory directors and district officers and devolve planning permit approvals down to the level of district officers

Salako urged those willing to fast track their applications to take advantage of the Electronic Planning Permit platform or the fast track option, which recognised the need of those who wish to quickly deliver on their project.

Concerning the insinuation of malfeasance in the built environment, he appealed for the cooperation of all in addressing wrong doings in the sector by reporting through the helplines of the ministry and the Lagos State Citizens gate.