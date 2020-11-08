By Oziegbe Okoeki

Owners/occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties, including containarised shops around Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba have been given a 7-day removal order to evacuate their belongings.

The order was given at the weekend by the Lagos States Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce).

Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who led the enforcement team of the Agency disclosed that over 2,500 illegal structures/shanties were served ‘Removal Order’ around the area.

Egbeyemi said the illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums, who burnt and destroyed public and private properties along that axis during the last protests.

“It was an eye-sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp including under age boys around the area.

“You will recall that as part of on the spot assessment of extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants and hoodlums during the last protest Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu visited Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba area”.

He stated that residents around Fagba along Abbatoir new Oko-Oba area could no longer sleep with two eyes closed due to series of criminal activities perpetuated by “notorious boys”.

Egbeyemi confirmed that Odumosu has directed that immediately after the expiration of the seven-day ‘Removal Order” any miscreants or hoodlums arrested be charged to court for prosecution.

The chairman maintained the agency would not relent in securing a safe environment for citizens within the state.