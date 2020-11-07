The Judicial Panel of Inquiry recently set up to look into police brutality in Lagos and related matters, on Saturday suspended its sitting following the withdrawal of two youth representatives from the panel.

Saturday’s proceeding which was to feature testimony from the Nigerian army was stalled after the panel could not form a quorum.

Representatives of the Nigerian army, the press, observers, human right groups and other attendees had gathered at the Lagos court of arbitration on Saturday for the proceeding.

Around 10:25 a.m., Dorris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel accompanied by other members of the panel entered the room.

Mrs Okuwobi announced the adjournment of the sitting, stating that two members of the panel, Bolatito Olorunrinu and Temitope Majekodunmi, have withdrawn.

Their withdrawal from the panel followed the freezing of Miss Olorunrinu’s account and 19 others for their participation in the #EndSARS protest.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) obtained a court judgement to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a corporate organisation for their active participation in the #EndSARS protest, a campaign against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Mrs Okuwobi told the attendees of the panel sitting on Saturday that Miss Olorunrinu “was destabilised by the incident” and announced her withdrawal from the panel.

Due to the development, the panel could not form a quorum that could validate their sitting or proceeding and the sitting was suspended till November 14.