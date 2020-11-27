The Lagos State government will on December 1, 2020 kick-off a research project with 1,140 indigent pregnant women under its Mother Infant and Child (MICH) programme.







The MICH programme, a brainchild of the Office of Civic Engagement, is seeking to support the development of socially responsible citizens from the womb through infancy, childhood, and youth into adulthood, with the first phase of the scheme held in July 2020.







Speaking at the unveiling of the second phase of MICH yesterday at the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said the project was a follow-up to the pilot scheme, with a view to assessing the impact of the MICH food and supplements on the pregnant women with full monitoring of their existing conditions, along with their unborn children throughout pregnancy till delivery and post-partum.







She said the scheme, at full launch, is targeted at 15,000 participants over the course of the next three years, but said government was kicking off with this second pilot phase with 1,140 participants, comprising a research study with 20 pregnant women in each of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.







Adebowale said to ensure the research phase was impactful, government would ensure that the participating women receive qualitative healthcare and follow-up through home visits by a dedicated team of public and state-approved private community health workers and medical consultants.







She urged every beneficiary to cooperate with government’s team of medical experts, research team and care volunteers at every stage of the process.

