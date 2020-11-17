State co-ordinator says patients receiving treatment with NCDC

Lagos State Co-ordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Eddy Megwa, has refuted social media report that the state’s orientation camp has COVID-19 patients and is being used as isolation centre.

Megwa, who debunked the claim, yesterday, during the swearing-in of 805 corps members for the 2020 Batch B Steam 1A orientation exercise at Iyana-Ipaja Camp, Lagos, said that only those who tested negative were admitted into the camp premises and that the camp had been certified COVID-19 free.



Meanwhile, the NCDC officials at the camp told The Guardian that only four people tested positive and were immediately taken to the isolation centre where they are undergoing treatment.

They, however, said that the patients were responding to treatment and would be certified free before they are allowed to go for their service.

Megwa said that prior to the commencement of the orientation exercise, the NYSC Lagos management had made very conscious efforts in ensuring several COVID-19 protocols were put in place as stipulated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the joint Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Dr. Jimoh Yusuph, commended the corps members on the successful completion of their various degree programmes, urging them to make a positive impact that would be remembered long after their service year.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the contribution and efforts of the corps members in flattening the curve of the pandemic, saying that the state government appreciates their predecessors' efforts in producing face masks, anti-bacteria hand wash, sanitisers, among others.