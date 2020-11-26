By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

Abag manufacturing company, My World of Bags (MWOB), is distributing 2.5 million personal protective equipment (PPE) to five states – Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti – within the next four months.

It is part of collective efforts to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and protect the general populace, especially frontline health workers.

The PPE, to be distributed under a partnership with the MasterCard Foundation on an initiative called Project Safe-Up, include reusable non-surgical masks, face shields, gowns, scrubs, shoes and head covers – all locally produced.

Founder and CEO, MWOB, Femi Olayebi, who reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, during a virtual news briefing, said: “As a company, My World of Bags is proud to be a part of the solution and honoured to be able to contribute to the efforts of the authorities and health bodies to protect our health workers and our citizens from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

“We believe that a country is only as strong as the health and wellness of its citizens. We are grateful to the MasterCard Foundation for their support and look forward to continuing to work with them to improve the welfare of our citizens.”

According to the Country Head of MasterCard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson: “The pandemic has had adverse effects on individuals and organisations across the country, but for many entrepreneurs and small business owners, who make up most of the Nigerian population and who rely on day-to-day incomes to survive, it has been particularly detrimental.