Tajudeen Adebanjo

THE Lagos State Government has promised to increase collaboration with private investors.

This, Commissioner for Housing Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said, would enhance the provision of more affordable houses.

Akinderu-Fatai said the government was willing to provide land for investors who will build according to the specifications within given timelines.

The Commissioner added that the existing Joint Venture Partners have contributed to housing deficit reduction.

According to him, 244 homes in Courtland Luxury Villas, Igbokushu and Lekki Apartments were delivered through private sector collaboration in May.

He noted that 468 homes in Iponri, Lekki Phase 2 and Idale, Badagry have been completed and ready for commissioning.

“If you recall that the government released 492 homes at Igando last year. I am delighted to report that 360 units will soon be commissioned at LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B with LagosHOMS Sangotedo (first cluster of 774 units) and Lagos HOMS Odo-Onosa /Ayandelu (660 units) set to be delivered too.

“Others schemes receiving attention include LagosHOMS Sangotedo (second cluster) 444 units, LASU Quarters (32 units), Egan-Igando (684units) and Ajara (420 units),” he said.

The commissioner said the housing units are highly subsidised adding that subscribers can also take advantage of the convenient payment mode of the Rent- to–Own Scheme whereby instalment payments are stretched over a period of 10 years for qualified applicants.