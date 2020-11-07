As part of its preparation to resist protests in Lagos State, the Lagos police command said it has ordered the withdrawal of police officers and special protection from individuals.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, in a statement of Friday said the police is ready to arrest individuals who are planning to disrupt the peace in the state under the guise of “peaceful” or violent protest.

The withdrawal of mobile police officers and special protection units as aides and escorts of individuals is in accordance to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the police said.

“In preparation for the proposed Endsars protest to be staged by some individuals and hired groups to cause mayhem and security threats in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has ordered the commanders of the Mobile Police Squadrons and Special Protection Unit in Lagos State to withdraw their men from individuals who are not entitled to police aides and escorts in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, to augment its strength,” the statement reads.

Lagos Command withdraws police from individuals, prepare them for protest

Mr Adejobi said the command has deemed it necessary to mop up more mobile men to be deployed across the length and breadth of the state for any eventualities “as the police is no longer ready to condone any act of lawlessness, brouhaha and state of anarchy in Lagos State.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the Lagos police vowed to resist any form of protest in the state given that the state and the people are yet to recover from the damages resulting from the last protests.

Although the right to peaceful gathering and associations is enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution, the police has said it will not allow any form of gathering, procession or assembly to hold in the state.

“The command had warned against any “peaceful” or violent protest whatsoever in the state to avert further breakdown of law and order, killings, burning and lootings that marred the recent Endsars violent protest in the state,” the police said.

All police personnel and other security agents in Lagos state have been put on red alert in the face of eventualities.

The commissioner of police urged all officers to be professional and act according to the provisions of the law, either in quelling riots or for self defence. He also reiterated the commitment of Lagos police to maintain law and order and prevent any act that is capable of causing pains, anarchy and losses of lives and property in the state.

The #EndSARS protest, a peaceful campaign against police brutality and extra-judicial killings lasted for about 13 days in Lagos and other states of Nigeria.

The protest was, however, hijacked by hoodlums and arsonists who unleashed mayhem in different areas of the state, burnt public and private properties, and looted goods.

Although back to normal activities, the state and many business owners are yet to recover from the damages caused by the activities of the hoodlums.