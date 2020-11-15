A group, under the umbrella of Prominent Indigenes of Lagos, has charged the state government to stop all taxes illegally collected by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Lagos roads and give them to local councils, for maintenance of roads, provision of health services, infrastructure and other needs.

In a communiqué issued yesterday, in Lagos and signed by Chief Alaba Williams; the Ajiroba of Lagos, Bashorun Jaiye Randle; Dr. Ade Dosunmu and Convener, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, they also tasked the Federal Government to give direct revenue allocation to local councils in the country, to accelerate grassroots development and youth employment.

“We need a law to be promulgated to provide employment opportunities for our restive youths, at least 30 per cent quota in all the state’s ministries and parastatals and all private institutions that have their headquarters in the state.

“We want justice and fair play for the indigenes as a panacea to peace in the state. We condemn strongly the ongoing compulsory acquisition of our landed property from the indigenes for public uses, only to turn around and illegally allocate them to political stooges and sold at exorbitant prices to others for private use. We want a stop to desecration of our cultural heritage and traditional institutions,” they said.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law without further delay, the e-voting bill, to reduce violence and snatching of ballot boxes during elections, saying it will make votes count and make the elections credible, free and fair.