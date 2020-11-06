Robert Egbe

Lagos State Government has rejected a Freedom of Information request for the CCTV footage of the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020.

This is contained in a letter written by Deyemi Bamgbose on behalf of the Attorney-General of Lagos State.

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had written a letter to the state government last week invoking the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

Effiong had in the letter addressed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, requested for the CCTV footage in the interest of the public.

However, in a response dated November 3, 2020 titled: ‘Re: Urgent Request Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act 2011’, the state government said it could not make the CCTV footage available because the FoI Act is a federal law and doesn’t apply to states.

The government also cited a 2018 Court of Appeal judgement to back its claim.