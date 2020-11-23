The Lagos State Mobile Court has ordered the forfeiture of 31 vehicles to the state government.

The Lagos State government is set to auction 44 cars seized from offenders who drove against traffic (one-way) in the state.

This was revealed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

“The list below includes the name and registration number of vehicles to be auctioned today. These are vehicles of people who drove against Traffic (ONE WAY) In Lagos state,” Mr Akosile wrote on Twitter.

The Lagos state government said it would auction 44 cars on November 23, 2020.

Channels Television had earlier reported how 31 one vehicles were forfeited to the Lagos state government earlier in November.

The vehicles were forfeited after their drivers moved against traffic, contravening state laws.