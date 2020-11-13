Daily News

Lagos urges unemployed graduates to register at job portal

By Daniel Essiet

The Lagos State has urged  youths to register on its online job portal as efforts are on the way to  get placement for the unemployed.

Addressing graduates of the  Federal Government N-Power  volunteers programme in Lagos yesterday, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke said Lagos is adopting inter ministerial approach to address youth programmes on employment and entrepreneurship.

She said the government would  consider recruiting youths  as  teachers  to improve the teacher to student ratio.

She said there are concerted efforts to promote economic growth and  jobs in the  different  value chains.

These, she  noted,  include a labour market information system and analysis system and digital solutions for career information and job placement.

She said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has taken a major step towards improving the lives of young people and a number of action plans were introduced to enact them.

According to him, the N-Power programme is one of the National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP) of the Federal Government is targeted at young unemployed Nigerian youths between the ages of 18 and 35.It was taken off in Lagos in February ,2017 and had a total of 22,847 for both batches A and B.

The beneficiaries   worked in health,agriculture,teaching and other variants of the scheme which includes N-Build,N-Teach and N-Agro

