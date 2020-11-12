Our Reporter

CHAIRMAN of Badagry Local Government of Lagos State Mr. Olusegun Onilude has condemned the rate at which residents have refused to observe the rules guiding against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke on Tuesday at the council’s secretariat in Badagry during the distribution of another round of COVID-19 food palliatives and rendering of financial support by the local government to the elderly, widows and the vulnerable.

Onilude, who was represented by the Secretary to the Local Government, Mr. Kamorudeen Ajape, said the nonchalant attitude of the residents towards the observance of basic hygiene rules to stop the spread of Coronavirus was becoming worrisome.

“It is frightening that our people seem to have completely forgotten about the pandemic. We no longer take preventive measures to protect ourselves. We no longer wear face masks, wash hands or use hand sanitisers to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said

Onilude said as a responsible and responsive government, “we cannot fold our arms and allow our people to ignorantly open themselves up to diseases and death”.

“Consequently, we have begun another round of sensitisation programme and enforcement of the COVID-19 preventive measures,” he said.

The council boss said the local government had decided to distribute packs of face masks and sanitisers to the residents through the Community Development Committees (CDCs) and Community Development Associations (CDAs), as a gesture and reminder to the people “that it is advisable and essential that they use them at all times for their health benefits”.