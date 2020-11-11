A file photo of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Wednesday said he cannot answer any question on why the accounts of key #EndSARS promoters and protesters were frozen.

Mohammed was accosted by journalists on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja.

He was asked the rationale behind blocking the bank accounts of some key #EndSARS protesters and what the government seeks to gain from the peace meetings.

The Minister said he does not need to comment about the issue because the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate police brutality and extra-judicial killings have started their work across the country.

Lai Mohammed said any response from him will preempt the findings from the panels of inquiry across the country.

The Minister’s reaction comes few days after the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami kept mum after he was questioned by journalists on the legality of freezing bank accounts owned by #EndSARS protesters and promoters.

AGF when questioned by journalists on Monday kept mum, smile, and walked away.

Channels Television has earlier reported that the CBN received an order granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed to freeze the account of 20 individuals and an organisation linked to #EndSARS campaign.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise, and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.