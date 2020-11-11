Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong on Wednesday presented a N133.4 billion budget proposal to the state House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget before the lawmakers at the Assembly Complex in Jos on Wednesday, Lalong said the appropriating bill comprises, N 49,535,501,284.00) bn for capital expenditure representing 37.12% of the total budget while the capital stood at N 83,947,204,173.00) bn

Lalong explained “This (budget) indicates an increase of Ten Billion Six Hundred and Thirty-Three Million Eight Hundred and Eighty-Two Thousand Five Hundred and Forty-four Naira (N10,633,882,544.00) only representing 8.6% difference above the 2020 revised budget of One Hundred and Twenty Two-point Eight billion naira (N122.8) only. This increase is a result of an increase in both Recurrent and Capital Expenditure estimates.

The Governor said that the document christened Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth is designed to robustly respond to the dislocations caused by the Coronavirus pandemic which adversely affected the global economy.

He further explained the impact areas for the 2021 fiscal year include: Education which will gulp N6. 12bn, Works, N6. 7bn; Health, N7.22bn; Water Resources, N4bn; Land and Survey, N2. 9bn and N3. 9bn for Agriculture among others.

According to him, “we shall leverage on the implementation of the 2021 budget if and when passed by this honourable house to improve our investments in productive sectors of the economy to increase our earnings, and provide some empowerment measures for the citizens”

Receiving the budget proposal, Speaker of the Assembly, Ayuba Abok applauded the Governor for his steadfastness in presenting a budget which he described as balanced.

He assured him of the support of the House in passing the budget in good time