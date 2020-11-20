Fire from a lantern has burnt a day-old baby under the care of a Traditional Birth Attendant (TBA) in Calabar, Cross River State capital.







It was gathered that the incident happened a few hours after the birth attendant successfully delivered the mother of the child; a lantern fell from a table and exploded. The baby has been hospitalised at a private hospital where he is receiving treatment with his face and other parts of his body badly burnt.







A source, Ijeoma Aluka, who yesterday narrated the baby’s ordeal, said the mother went to a TBA to give birth due to paucity of funds.







Aluka said: “I just came across this four-day-old baby this afternoon (Thursday) at Victoria Medical Centre, Marian Road. The mother went to give birth to one local home because of a lack of funds to go to the hospital. I don’t want to imagine the pain the baby is going through right now.”







She pleaded with the public for help to save the life of the baby and support her mother. “Please, whatever you can do to help, I beg you, reach out. Pampers, baby milk, hospital bills, money for drugs, anything will help.”